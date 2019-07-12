Anton Danyluk joke causes drama in the Love Island villa

A joke from Anton Danyluk caused tension in the Love Island villa after he gave his phone number to a shopkeeper.

His relationship and that of Jordan Hames could be threatened by the “banter”.

Tommy Fury let slip the joke after he, Anton, and Jordan ventured out on a shopping trip.

Anton jokingly passed his number to a female shopkeeper on a receipt, an act which reverberated through the villa.

Tommy told his partner Molly-Mae Hague about the joke after a day of probing about the shopping trip, and word quickly spread to Anna Vakili and others.

When Anton realised that word had spread, he said: “Is that a joke?

“It was a f****** joke. I’ve f***** it. She’s going to go off her f****** tits.”

Worry was not confined to Anton, who feared having to tell the truth to his partner Belle Hassan.

Jordan, who had initially said “nothing” happened on the shopping trip, was questioned again by partner Anna when the truth came out.

She said: “You won’t tell me stuff. Obviously we’re not as close as I thought we were.”

Tommy, who had revealed the piece of fast-spreading gossip, tried to comfort Anton and assure his friend that telling the truth would be OK.

Tension was also simmering in the developing love triangle of Maura Higgins, Curtis Pritchard and Francesca Allen.

Curtis obliged Maura and gave her a provocative massage directly in front of his official partner Francesca, who said she felt “uncomfortable”.