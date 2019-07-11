The dog who played Cheddar in Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died

Tributes have been paid to the dog who played Cheddar in sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who has died.

The corgi, whose real name was Stewart, was 13 and died after an idyllic day at the beach, his owner said in an Instagram post.

Along with a picture of the dog in a cart at the beach, the post said: “My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today.

“We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch at In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company.

“Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean.

“He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

A post from E4, which airs Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK, said: “R.I.P Cheddar. You served the people of Brooklyn and the 99th Precinct with distinction.

“You’ll be in our thoughts and our hearts forever. #Brooklyn99.”

R.I.P Cheddar ? You served the people of Brooklyn and the 99th Precinct with distinction. You'll be in our thoughts and our hearts forever. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/BdQXQ5GBJf — E4 (@E4Tweets) July 11, 2019

One distraught fan tweeted: “I just found out Cheddar passed away and now my day is absolutely ruined. You were the best boy #Brooklyn99.”

I just found out Cheddar passed away and now my day is absolutely ruined. You were the best boy ? #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/PgmyDlu7KI — Sarah Garvey (@sarahcgarvey) July 11, 2019

Another tweeted: “I hope you are happy in doggy heaven, cheddar #Brooklyn99 #B99 #BrooklynNineNine.”

Cheddar was the beloved dog of the 99th Precinct’s Commanding Officer Captain Holt, appearing in a number of episodes.

He was the ring bearer at the wedding of Jake, played by Andy Samberg, and Amy, played by Melissa Fumero.

Other dogs have played Cheddar throughout Brooklyn Nine-Nine but Stewart is reported to have been the longest-serving in the canine role.