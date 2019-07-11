Scouting For Girls return with new album and headline tour

Scouting For Girls have announced their first album in four years.

The chart-topping indie rockers’ new record The Trouble With Boys will be released in September and is led by newly released single Grown Up.

It is described by the band as a “catchy summer anthem”.

Scouting For Girls will tour the UK and Ireland (Band handout/PA)

They have also announced a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland in December.

Named after the forthcoming new record, their tour will take the band to venues including Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and Albert Hall in Manchester.

Scouting For Girls said of the album: “We’re really proud of it and genuinely feel it’s our best collection of songs since our debut.

“Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. We can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Of their tour, they added: “Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band.

“Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we’re pulling out all the stops to beat it.

“We’ve got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven’t played for years plus all the big singles. We can’t wait.”

Scouting For Girls – Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard – rose to fame in 2007 with their self-titled debut record, which topped the charts the following year.

They are best known for their summer-tinged pop-rock anthems including She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead, This Ain’t A Love Song and Heartbeat.

Tickets for The Trouble With Boys tour are on sale from July 19.