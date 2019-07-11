Ryan Murphy reveals cast of American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast of the upcoming American Horror Story.

Emma Roberts, Matthew Morrison and Billie Lourd have all featured in a trailer for the show.

Dressed in 1980s attire and sporting bold hairstyles, the actors are seen posing while Dan Hartman’s song I can Dream About You plays.

Emma Roberts will star in the series. (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Murphy posted the visual cast announcement on Instagram with the message: “To celebrate the first day of filming the ninth season of American Horror Story, here’s the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks. Enjoy!”

Pose star Angelica Ross will also join the show, along with actor and athlete Gus Kenworthy.

The trailer shows characters taking their place on actor’s marks to pose as 1980s music plays.

The short clips posted by Murphy online also show the characters exploring a room filled with bunk beds which progressively gets darker.

Little is known about the ninth series of American Horror Story, entitled 1984, other than the theme of 1980s slasher films.