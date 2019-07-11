Ryan Murphy announces Angelica Ross will join AHS cast after Pose shock

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that Angelica Ross will join the cast of the ninth series of American Horror Story after her character Candy was shockingly killed off in his other series Pose.

The writer, director and producer, who created both shows, promised the trans star would have “another unforgettable role” in the anthology horror series.

After the most recent episode aired in the US, he wrote on Instagram: “Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies.

“I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity.

“It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent.

“Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica.

“She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role.

“Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!”

Little is known about the ninth series of American Horror Story, entitled 1984, other than the theme of 1980s slasher films.

Ross wrote on Instagram: “‪I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984!

“Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the gift of playing Candy & creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I’m so grateful & excited to join the @ahsfxfamily!!!‬”