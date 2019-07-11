Miley Cyrus on her ‘unique marriage’ and still being attracted to women

Miley Cyrus has said she is still sexually attracted to women, despite being married to a man.

The singer, 26, and Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth wed late last year.

Appearing as the cover star for the August issue of the American edition of Elle magazine, Cyrus said her relationship with Hemsworth is “unique”.

She told Elle: “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique.

“And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f****** apron cooking dinner?

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

“People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f****** good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word”.

The Hannah Montana star also spoke about her role as pop star Ashley O in Charlie Brooker’s Netflix series, Black Mirror.

She said: “The character is me. They twisted it up the way they always do, but the industry is already pretty dark. And at times, I’ve definitely felt like Ashley O. I still do. Making this record, I felt like Ashley O at times”.

Cyrus said the script mirrored her life.

She explained: “They gave me the script and were like, “Let us know if you’re interested.” And I read it and was like, ‘It’s not even if I’m interested or not. It’s just that no one else can play this because this is my life. Like, you just took my life’.”

The US pop star also said she would not have children any time soon given the state of the planet.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married last year (PA)

She told Elle: “We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that”.