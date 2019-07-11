How To Get Away With Murder to end after sixth series

How To Get Away With Murder will come to an end after the sixth series, it has been announced.

The US drama, starring Oscar winner Viola Davis as defence law professor Annalise Keating, debuted in 2014.

The show’s writer and creator, Pete Nowalk, wrote on Twitter: “Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do – as it did here.

“For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a network series creator.

“I’m grateful to ABC for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am also beyond thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to this show for the last six years.

“HTGAWM only exists because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends. Buckle up.”

Davis, who won an Emmy for the show in 2015, described it as “one of the greatest rides of my life”.

She added: “Here’s to the final, extraordinary curtain call.”

The show’s producer Shonda Rhimes, who is also responsible for Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, said: “#HTGAWM has brought us six years of twists & turns.

This might be the last season, but there's still so much to cover. Get ready for a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/EQUo9dfjoc — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 11, 2019

“Thank you to the cast, crew, and writers for your dedication and passion.

“Thank you to the fans who have watched every Thursday since the beginning.

“Finally, thank you, @petenowalk. Working with you has been a true pleasure.”

She added: “This might be the last season, but there’s still so much to cover. Get ready for a wild ride.”