HBO renews risque TV series Euphoria for a second season

Risque teen drama Euphoria has been renewed for a second season, HBO said.

The TV series, starring Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya, premiered last month and caused a stir for its explicit content.

It follows a group of teenagers as they dabble in drugs and sex, with Zendaya’s character struggling to adapt after finishing a spell in rehab.

A second season has been given the green light by US TV network HBO.

The network’s executive vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi, described Euphoria as a “groundbreaking series”, adding: “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Also starring Maude Apatow, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud, Euphoria raised eyebrows after it was reported one scene featured as many as 30 penises on screen.

And ex-One Direction star Louis Tomlinson said on Twitter he had not approved a scene on the show which used explicit fan fiction of him and former band mate Harry Styles.

One character penned a story about “Larry Stylinson”, the nickname used online for the imagined relationship between the duo.

The show featured an animated sequence which showed Styles performing oral sex on Tomlinson.