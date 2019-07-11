EastEnders to show Islam as positive force in the modern world

EastEnders will seek to show Islam as a positive force in the modern world.

The soap has been working with Muslim youth workers for a storyline which sees Bobby Beale explore Islam.

Producers have said they want to show the positive impact of religion in 21st-century society.

The Muslim Youth Helpline has been working with producers of the soap to offer advice on the storyline.

Fans of the BBC soap will see Beale begin to explore the Islamic faith, and its positive impact on his life.

The troubled character will be shown receiving comfort and closure with the help of his new beliefs.

Jon Sen, executive producer on EastEnders, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Muslim Youth Helpline on a storyline which serves to challenge preconceptions and prejudices about the role of faith in young peoples’ lives.

“Bobby Beale’s story will show how a young boy uses religion to help find peace and give his life meaning, structure and purpose.

“We hope this storyline will demonstrate the positive impact of religion in modern society.”

Muslim Youth Helpline is a support service set up by young people to respond to the emotional and social issues endured by Muslim youth in the UK.

They have been working with EastEnders to offer advice on the storyline, which they are pleased shows Islam in a positive light.

Zohra Khaku, director of the Muslim Youth Helpline, said: “The Muslim Youth Helpline have been providing feedback on Bobby’s storyline with the BBC EastEnders team.

“In a time where young British Muslims see their faith overwhelmingly represented in a negative way, it is heartening to see Islam portrayed as a positive influence in Bobby’s life.”

Beale has made his way back to Albert Square after being sent to a young offenders’ unit for killing his sister.