David Beckham has his eye on the ball with stylish attire at Wimbledon

Mum was the word for David Beckham who was joined by his mother Sandra to take in the action on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

The former England football captain, 44, was seated in the Royal Box where he was also seen enjoying a friendly chat with former tennis star Gill Brook.

David Beckham in the royal box with Sandra Beckham and Claire Foy (left) on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

He sported a stylish pair of black sunglasses and a taupe suit jacket.

David Beckham talks with Gill Brook (right) on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Mother Sandra was seated next to acting royalty, Claire Foy, who famously played the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

Claire Foy and her mother Caroline in the royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon ((Stephen Paston/PA)

British star Foy, who wore a white sleeves dress with a floral print, was accompanied by her mother Caroline.

Dame Maggie Smith on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Dame Maggie Smith was another of the famous faces taking in the goings-on, on a day filled with action as Serena Williams secured her place in the women’s final.

Williams beat Barbora Strycova and will now face Romanian player Simona Halep in Saturday’s finals match.

Sir Richard Branson with daughter Holly Branson on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

It was also a family affair for Sir Richard Branson who was there with his daughter, Holly.

Jodie Kidd on day 10 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA).

Model Jodie Kidd and Sir Cliff Richard were also in attendance.