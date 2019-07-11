Amy Hart: It was scary to quit Love Island but the right thing to do

Amy Hart has broken her social media silence since quitting Love Island to say it was a “scary decision” to leave the show but the right thing to do.

Amy walked out of the villa in Majorca after her split from Curtis Pritchard, arriving back in the UK on Wednesday.

Curtis has since shared a kiss with Maura Higgins during a raunchy challenge on the show.

Amy wrote on Instagram: “ITS ONLY ME ITS ONLY AMZ! Wow. Just wow.

“There’s so many messages and I keep trying to reply but then more come through.

“Please know that I am so so so grateful for every single message of support that has been sent.

“It was a scary decision to make but the outpouring of love has confirmed what I already knew, it was the right one.

“My villa experience was the time of my life and my heartbreak was only a small part of my entire journey. I would do it all again tomorrow.

“I left on good terms with everyone and have nothing but amazing things to say about the show, the production team and Curtis…so if you read anything to the contrary, don’t believe it!”

Referring to a piece of graffiti in her hometown of Worthing, which shows her in a bikini swearing, with the words “All you need is Love (Island), she added: “In other news I got a ‘Worthing Banksy’ sooo…. all that’s left to say is, thank you and let’s get going on phase two!”

Amy previously told The Sun she lost six pounds through not eating and Love Island producers “stood over” her to make sure she ate.

She added: “I feel a million times better now I’ve left, but I defy anyone not to fall apart and be completely heartbroken. I was very confused. I couldn’t eat, I lost six pounds.”

Despite her mental health worries since appearing on the show, Amy, 26, praised Love Island’s duty of care, which had been placed under scrutiny after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis took their own lives.

She said she made regular visits to the show’s psychiatrist and said she will continue to use the counsellors available while she deals with the fallout from her time in the villa.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.