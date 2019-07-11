AJ Pritchard says brother Curtis’s Love Island dance moves were ‘scarring’

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard joked that watching his brother Curtis’s racy dance moves in Love Island was “scarring”.

In Wednesday’s episode of the reality show, Curtis and the other islanders were tasked with doing sexy dance routines in a bid to raise the heart rates of the contestants of the opposite gender.

Professional ballroom dancer Curtis stunned the girls with an ostentatious routine, which saw him writhe over their bodies while wearing shiny pink hot pants and a feathered headdress.

Strictly professional AJ told ITV’s This Morning of his brother’s moves: “I think the more scarring clip was when Curtis came on in the hot pants, that was more scarring.

“I don’t know how he got them on or off.”

Curtis’s father Adrian, who is also a dancer and choreographer, joked: “Well I never taught him those moves.

“I’ve done a lot of dancing with Curtis … but not those moves.”

His mother Debi said she had never “cried so much” at seeing her son on Love Island, and that she had “never laughed so much” at watching him in Wednesday’s episode.

'It's so emotional – to feel Curtis' pain, and not even to realise the pain Amy's going through, and Amy's parents…' 'I've never cried so much, and I've never laughed so much' Watching #LoveIsland is an emotional roller coaster for @CurtisPritchard's mum @debi_fitness ?? pic.twitter.com/II3wXtjVPP — This Morning (@thismorning) July 11, 2019

Curtis’s family also said they approved of his potential new love interest Maura Higgins, who has made her move on him in recent days following the end of his break-up with Amy Hart.

Curtis and Amy had been in a couple since the start of the series, but last week he ended things with Amy, who has now left the villa.

AJ said of Maura: “I think she has the flair … she’s definitely going for it. He’s got no choice at the moment, which we saw last night.”

During the dancing challenge, Maura straddled Curtis and kissed him during her routine.

AJ added: “I think she’s great for him, and that smile we all love of Curtis’s came back last night, definitely.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.