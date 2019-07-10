Supermarket Sweep job ‘a dream come true’ for Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal has said it is a “dream come true” to be hosting a rebooted version of popular game show Supermarket Sweep.

The cult 1990s daytime show, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, will return to screens as a primetime nightly programme on ITV2.

The new version will see many of the original elements returning, including the inflatables in the fake supermarket, the catchphrases, the trolley dash and the “memorable jumpers” worn by the contestants, ITV said.

Dale Winton hosted Supermarket Sweep in the 1990s (Tony Harris/PA)

There will also be an injection of “cheekiness and downright silliness” suitable for the channel and time slot, with new games, challenges and “a sprinkle of celebrity stardust”.

Clark-Neal said: “It’s a dream come true to step inside this very special supermarket and host one of the most iconic series in television history.

“I am beside myself with excitement and will be going wilder in the aisles than ever before. Fill up your trolley, grab your bag for life and let’s go shopping!”

Supermarket Sweep originally ran from 1993 until 2001, and was revived for a short period in 2007.

Advertising

It saw contestants taking part in a number of games and quizzes, culminating in a Super Sweep prize round at the end.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions for ITV, said: “Funny and camp in equal measure, it’s a great addition to ITV2’s pre-watershed line-up.

Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT. See you soon on @itv2 #SupermarketSweep ❤️ ????????? pic.twitter.com/RHbCZEYrK1 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) July 9, 2019

“To have Rylan back on the channel as the perfect host is a real bonus too!”

Advertising

Clark-Neal teased the return of Supermarket Sweep on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

In a post to his 1.5 million followers, he said: “Been waiting a while to say this but it’s finally time to GO WILD IN THE AISLES ONCE AGAIN! Supermarket Sweep is back, and I can’t wait for you to CHECK IT OUT.”

“See you soon on @itv2 #SupermarketSweep”

The 30-year-old will take over the mantle from the Winton, who died last year aged 62.

After rising to fame on the X Factor, Clark-Neal went on to host Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and later this year will also join Zoe Ball to co-host Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two.