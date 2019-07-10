Menu

Sissy that walk, Spider-Man! Andrew Garfield to be guest judge on Drag Race

The actor and Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel have been announced as guest celebrity judges.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield and Michaela Coel will star on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as celebrity guest judges, the BBC has announced.

Spider-Man star Garfield will appear “as an extra special guest judge” in the first episode of the series, due to air on BBC Three in the autumn.

Benjamin Premiere – 62nd BFI London Film Festival
Andrew Garfield will appear in the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (PA)

The star will watch 10 British drag queens strut down the runway in the hope of impressing the judges, and then help decide who sashays away or gets told “Shante, you stay”.

He said: “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show – when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself.”

Black Mirror actress Coel said of drag: “I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher.”

The ELLE List 2019 VIP Party – London
Michaela Coel will be a guest celebrity judge (PA)

The Chewing Gum star and Garfield appear in one separate episode each in the first UK version of the popular series.

Judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be joined each week by celebrity guest judges, with Graham Norton and Alan Carr appearing as rotating judges across the series.

Other celebrity guests already announced include Spice Girl Geri Horner, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

The winner of the 11th series, which aired in America earlier this year, was Yvie Oddly.

Showbiz

