Love Island bosses deny ‘untrue’ claims they pushed Maura to pursue Curtis

Love Island bosses have denied reports that they have a hand in the romantic lives of its contestants, following Amy Hart’s heartbreak and departure.

Amy had been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard since the start of the series, but they split as he came to terms with his true feelings for her.

Her upset grew as fellow Islander Maura Higgins revealed that she is romantically interested in him.

In Tuesday’s episode, Amy left the villa, telling Curtis that she wanted him to be happy and to move on with somebody else.

"We will have the best friendship you've ever seen in your life." Amy telling Curtis she's leaving the villa has got us in FLOODS. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zzp4B1Q6rf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2019

Following reports that show bosses prompted Maura to make a move on Curtis, a Love Island spokeswoman said: “This is untrue.

“The opinions the Islanders have, decisions they make and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.”

The Sun had quoted a TV source as saying: “Amy was utterly distraught when Curtis ended their relationship but her emotions were really put through the mill when Maura hooked up with him.

“The fact show bosses made it happen is tough for her to take as they clearly weren’t fussed about her feelings.”

Lucie Donlan, who was dumped from the villa on Monday, has also said that Maura admitted to having feelings for Curtis when she joined the programme.

Following her departure, Lucie said: “(Maura) told me on the day after she entered the villa that she liked (Curtis). She didn’t want to act on it because of Amy. I said my lips are sealed. I told her I would support her.

“I said to her, ‘If every guy was single in here, who would you pick?’ and she said ‘Curtis’. I knew that from the beginning!”

Amy telling the Islanders she's leaving… ? Just don't blame us if you start crying on your commute. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6lbcx8sadM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

In the latest instalment of the dating show, Amy announced her decision to leave.

She told Curtis: “I came in here and I thought I was going to meet some nice people and I’d probably date one of them and they’d be alright, and then I met you and you completely turned my whole world around…

“Realistically for me, I’m not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else. Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you’ll always put me first, because you’re such a good person.

“That’s why I love you so much and that’s why I want you to be happy.

“You are not going to be happy whilst I’m still here.

“I’m going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for,” she said, adding that they will have the “best friendship” in the future.

Amy said in the Beach Hut that she has no grudges against anyone, “not against Curtis, not against Maura, no-one”.

“I never thought I would fall in love, I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here.”

Amy’s emotional exit from the villa had her fellow Islanders in floods of tears, as well as viewers at home.

Former Love Island star Kady McDermott tweeted: “Omg Amy’s speech to Curtis bless her.”

Omg Amy’s speech to Curtis bless her ????????????? — Kady (@kadymcdermottx) July 9, 2019

Another ex-Love Island star, Olivia Buckland, tweeted: “Just gonna walk into the gym crying no worries. Amy has a way with speeches man.”

Just gonna walk into the gym crying no worries ??? Amy has a way with speeches man ❤️ https://t.co/GQt0rOf3Zc — Olivia Bowen Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) July 10, 2019

Using crying emojis, one viewer said: “Omg Amy. She handled that with so much dignity and maturity. #LoveIsland.”

Omg Amy ?? She handled that with so much dignity and maturity. #LoveIsland — Vicky ♡ (@vickyhorrrrell) July 9, 2019

“Omg AMY!!! I can’t remember the last time I balled my eyes out at anything!!!” another tweeted.

Omg AMY!!! I can’t remember the last time I balled my eyes out at anything!!! ???? what a legend #loveisland #amyloveisland pic.twitter.com/MG9PJIQq3Y — Miss Sudall (@vcsuds) July 9, 2019

Love Island continues on ITV2.