Kevin Hart and Serena Williams among stars launching Snapchat shows

Showbiz

The programmes will start airing this summer.

Kevin Hart on the red carpet

Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Arnold Schwarzenegger have teamed up with Snapchat for a series of “creator shows”.

Rickey Thompson, Keke Palmer, Spencer Pratt and Maddie Ziegler are also among the celebrities taking part in the series.

Made for the platform, the programmes will be based on the creator’s passion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Yui Mok/PA)

Schwarzenegger’s will see him dishing out motivational advice, while Palmer will be giving out tips for various situations in what is billed a “Dear Abby in the DMs”.

Thompson will be the judge, jury, and executioner of all things fashion and lifestyle.

He said: “Snapchat has always been a place where my fans can get to know the real, authentic me.

“Making a show with Snap was a really fun experience, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

The creator shows will begin airing this summer, with additional programmes to follow.

