Dove Cameron pays tribute to ‘earth angel’ co-star Cameron Boyce

Dove Cameron has paid an emotional tribute to her Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce after his death at the age of 20.

The actor died in his sleep on Saturday after suffering a seizure.

Cameron, who starred with Boyce in three Descendants films for the Disney Channel and is currently in London performing in the West End, read out a letter in a string of Instagram videos.

She said: “The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I’ve spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words that might communicate anything about what I’m feeling.

“I’ve been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarise something where there are no adequate words in the English language.”

She added: “My system is still in shock and my brain is still foggy and full of holes.”

Offering condolences to his family, she said: “My heart aches for you. I’m broken for you.

“I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel.

“Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel.

“Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless break downs.

“I can’t count the amount of times on my hands we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

She added: “He was selfless and generous, he was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20.

“Beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother, you leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled, but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth.”

A post-mortem examination was performed on Boyce on Monday and a cause of death will be determined following further investigation, the Los Angeles County Department Of Medical Examiner-Coroner said.