Breaking Bad fans angry after stars’ new venture turns out to be alcoholic drink

Breaking Bad fans have expressed their disappointment after a much-teased collaboration between the show’s stars turned out to be a new alcoholic drink.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got fans of the crime drama excited last month after sharing identical images of two donkeys along with the caption “soon”.

It led to speculation they were teasing the new Breaking Bad film, which has been confirmed to be in development.

However, many were left disappointed when the project was unveiled as a new brand of Mexican alcoholic drink Mezcal named Dos Hombres.

Explaining the venture, Cranston shared a lengthy post on Instagram, saying that he and Paul “had the time of our lives” shooting Breaking Bad.

The acclaimed drama saw Cranston, 63, playing a high school chemistry teacher who turns to drug dealing when he struggles to pay medical bills following a cancer diagnosis.

Paul, 39, stars as his former student and right-hand man.

Cranston said the Mezcal was Paul’s idea, adding: “We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it.”

A collaboration so smooth you can taste it. ? 24 hours people! pic.twitter.com/c6kBRnxnCW — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) July 8, 2019

However, the news did not go down well with fans.

Commenting on Cranston’s post, one said: “OK. Disappointment level is quite high.”

Another wrote: “My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.”

A fan commented: “This is disappointing as hell.”

One tweeted: “You mean to tell me that for two weeks, Bryan Cranston made me think that he and Aaron Paul were doing a Breaking Bad related project, just to find out they’re teaming up to make some liquor. My day…no…my life is ruined.”

Another said: “So @aaronpaul_8 and @BryanCranston teasing a Breaking Bad reunion only to peddle some tequila will be the biggest deception of the year.”