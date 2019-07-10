Menu

Anna Wintour and Dame Shirley Bassey among stars at Wimbledon

Showbiz | Published:

Zara and Mike Tindall also attended the ninth day of the Championships.

Anna Wintour at Wimbledon

Anna Wintour swapped the Vogue offices for Wimbledon on the ninth day of the Championships.

The tennis fan, 69, looked stylish and summery in a long flowery dress – and her trademark sunglasses – as she caught the action at the All England Club.

A chunky necklace completed her look.

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Vogue editor was one of many celebrities court-side on Wednesday, including Twiggy, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Michael Parkinson.

Twiggy caught the eye in a bold pink and red outfit, while Dame Shirley was sophisticated in black and Fiona Bruce matched her shades to her dress.

Twiggy at Wimbledon 2019 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Twiggy (Adam Davy/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey at Wimbledon 2019 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Shirley Bassey (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alan Titchmarsh with Fiona Bruce at Wimbledon 2019 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alan Titchmarsh with Fiona Bruce (Adam Davy/PA)

Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted enjoying some tennis.

The royal couple were elegant in similar shades of blue – with Zara in an eye-catching striped dress.

Zara and Mike Tindall
Zara and Mike Tindall (Adam Davy/PA)

The pair looked engrossed as they watched Novak Djokovic defeat David Goffin and win his place in the semi-finals.

