Anna Wintour and Dame Shirley Bassey among stars at Wimbledon

Anna Wintour swapped the Vogue offices for Wimbledon on the ninth day of the Championships.

The tennis fan, 69, looked stylish and summery in a long flowery dress – and her trademark sunglasses – as she caught the action at the All England Club.

A chunky necklace completed her look.

Anna Wintour (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Vogue editor was one of many celebrities court-side on Wednesday, including Twiggy, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Michael Parkinson.

Twiggy caught the eye in a bold pink and red outfit, while Dame Shirley was sophisticated in black and Fiona Bruce matched her shades to her dress.

Twiggy (Adam Davy/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alan Titchmarsh with Fiona Bruce (Adam Davy/PA)

Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted enjoying some tennis.

The royal couple were elegant in similar shades of blue – with Zara in an eye-catching striped dress.

Zara and Mike Tindall (Adam Davy/PA)

The pair looked engrossed as they watched Novak Djokovic defeat David Goffin and win his place in the semi-finals.