Riverdale cast remember Luke Perry as they begin work on new season

The cast of Riverdale remembered Luke Perry as they started work on the show’s upcoming season.

Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Perry died aged 52 in March after suffering a stroke.

Perry had appeared in teen drama Riverdale since it arrived on screens in 2017 and his death came in the middle of its third season.

As the cast returned for season four, actress Madchen Amick posted a picture from the set showing her co-stars working on the new episodes.

She captioned the post: “There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back.”

Amick, who plays the character of Alice Cooper, added the hashtag #wemissyouluke.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch all featured in the picture, as did show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Perry’s son, Jack, commented with a love heart emoji.

Aguirre-Sacasa earlier revealed the season four premiere would be titled In Memoriam, saying it was a “tribute to our fallen friend”.

Perry was best known for playing heartthrob Dylan McKay in 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills 90210.

His final on-screen appearance will come in Quentin Tarantino’s dark comedy Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will be released later this month.