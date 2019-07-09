Kendall Jenner takes unusual approach to bottle cap challenge

Supermodel Kendall Jenner used a jet ski as she took part in the viral bottle cap challenge.

Celebrities including Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham and Justin Bieber have shared their attempts at the internet craze, which usually sees the challenger unscrewing a bottle cap with a roundhouse kick.

Jenner, 23, is enjoying a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos and put a unique spin on the challenge, approaching the bottle on a jet ski.

The model, wearing a green bikini, shared a slow-motion video showing her kicking off the bottle cap before flashing a smile as she rode away.

Writing in the comments section, Jenner said the cap was “recovered” and not left to pollute the water.

She was praised for her efforts by her famous sisters, with Kim Kardashian West writing: “This is so good!!!!!”

Pop diva Mariah Carey was another to add her own take on the craze.

The singer was filmed standing opposite a bottle and acted as though she was about to employ some martial arts moves before placing her finger to her ear and letting out a high-pitched screech.

The lid then popped off.