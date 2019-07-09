Advertising
I never felt pain like that before, says Kim Kardashian West of Met Gala outfit
The reality star needed special breathing lessons to wear the tiny corset.
Kim Kardashian West has said she “never felt pain like that in my life” after wearing a waist-cinching corset, which left her with indentations on her body, to the Met Gala.
The reality star showed off a tiny waist in a custom-made wet-look Thierry Mugler dress, worn over a corset by couturier Mister Pearl, for the red carpet event.
Kardashian West has previously revealed that wearing the corset required special breathing lessons from Mister Pearl.
She told WSJ Magazine: “I have never felt pain like that in my life
“I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off – the indentations on my back and my stomach.”
Kardashian West also spoke about her decision to backtrack over naming her new shapewear collection Kimono, following public outcry.
She said: “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.
“I’m the first person to say ‘OK, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”
