Two couples to get Love Island axe in shock dumping

Two couples are poised to get the boot from the Love Island villa in a shock dumping.

In scenes to air on Monday, a birthday party for Anna Vakili will be interrupted by the news the public have been voting for their favourite couple on the show.

The three couples with the fewest votes are revealed and told they are at risk of being dumped from the Island.

Fire up the app to vote for your favourite couple! The vote closes at 10.30pm ? #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2019

The couple with the least public support is given the boot and just when the remaining two think they are safe, Tommy Fury receives a text reading: “One more couple will be dumped, the other couple will remain in the villa.

“The couple which stays and couple that is dumped will be decided by your fellow islanders.”

Earlier in the episode, Tommy will ask Molly-Mae Hague to be his girlfriend, telling her: “You know how much you mean to me and you’re the only girl for me. I only want to be with you.”

There will also be drama when Maura Higgins reveals she has told Curtis Pritchard she has feelings for him, just days after his split from Amy Hart.

She tells Amy: “From day one, I said that he (Curtis) would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him.”

Amy replies: “But not honest enough to come and tell me first that you were going to do it?”

She adds: “A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn’t deserve a second chance.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.