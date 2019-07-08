Snoop Dogg calls for US women’s team to receive more prize money

American rapper Snoop Dogg has called for the pay gap between the USA men’s and women’s soccer teams to be ended after the women won their fourth World Cup on Sunday.

Figures obtained by the Guardian show a vast difference in earning potential between the men’s and women’s teams, reporting that while the USWNT receive $110,000 each for winning the World Cup, the men would get $9.375 million split between 23 players if they won the men’s competition.

Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe addressed the issue immediately after the US had defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, and Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share his thoughts too.

“Food for thought, shout out to the USA women’s soccer team for their fourth World Cup, but what I want to talk about is they only get $90,000 per player, but the men, if they win it they get $500,000 per player,” he said.

“Sorry-ass f****** men from the US soccer team ain’t ever won shit, ain’t gonna ever win shit, can’t even get out of the f****** first round.

“Pay them ladies man, pay them girls what they’re worth. The women should be getting $500,000 per athlete, Snoop Dogg says so.

“Them girls won four World Cups, and $90,000? Man, please.”

Chants of “equal pay” rang around the stadium in Lyon after the final whistle was blown, while Fifa president Gianni Infantino was booed in the Stade de Lyon.