Shock twist sees Love Islanders choosing which couple to dump

The Love Islanders were horrified when they were told they had to choose which couple to dump from the villa – Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard or Lucie Donlan and George Rains.

The four contestants were up for the boot alongside Danny Williams and Jourdan Raine after a vote to find the public’s favourite couple.

Danny and Jourdan received the fewest votes and were sent packing during Monday night’s tense episode.

Danny and Jourdan have been dumped from the Island, and another couple will leave tomorrow… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/frJT92X5Qy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2019

It was then revealed that the rest of the group will have to pick one of the other couples to follow in their footsteps.

The outcome will be shown in Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV2 show, although it has already been reported that Amy has left the villa.

The Sun quoted a source as saying “it was Amy’s decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience”.

The 26-year-old had been upset since the dramatic recoupling episode when Curtis confessed to having developed feelings for Jourdan while Amy was in Casa Amor.

"It's on me, everything's on me." We'll never get over Curtis and Amy's heartbreaking chat. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OfEJOWojwF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2019

He kissed Jourdan during a challenge and said he wanted to couple up with her, although she turned him down so Curtis stuck with Amy.

Amy broke down in tears after Curtis told her he was having doubts about their relationship.

The fallout episode, which featured other couples also struggling with the aftermath of the recoupling, sparked 196 complaints to Ofcom.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.