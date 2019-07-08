Advertising
Roisin Conaty: I felt pressure creating second series of GameFace
The sitcom is returning later this month.
Roisin Conaty has said she felt under pressure when it came to creating a second series of GameFace.
The comedian, 40, both writes and stars in the sitcom about a woman trying to make it as an actress, which premiered on E4 in 2017 and is returning for a new series on Channel 4.
Asked whether it was easier the second time around, she said: “I think it was just as hard, for different reasons.
“When you’ve established the characters, you could go any way with them. I thought it would be easier, the second series, but I didn’t find it easier, at all.”
“I felt pressure,” she added.
“And I suppose, the planning… I have a whiteboard, I tried to do more what I’ve read people on the internet do when they write shows.
“And none of the storylines on the whiteboards are in the show, so I think I have to leave a bit of room for chaos if you know what I mean, in a good way.”
GameFace returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday July 17.
