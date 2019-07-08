Ofcom dismisses Love Island complaints over Maura’s pursuit of Tommy

Ofcom will not investigate the more than 700 complaints made about the Love Island episode which saw Maura Higgins try to kiss Tommy Fury.

The media watchdog said it had assessed the complaints about the episode which aired on June 14, but would not be investigating them further.

?FIRST LOOK ? The girls confront Maura as she refuses to back down with Tommy, and things turn sour between Amy and Lucie. Girl code… what girl code? ?‍♀️#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/13gsvqzEcz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “While we recognise that many viewers disapproved of a contestant’s behaviour in this episode, we took into account the context in which it occurred, including the nature of Maura and Tommy’s relationship, before and after.”

The regulator said that all complaints about the episode had been “assessed under generally accepted standards”.

Of the 726 complaints received, the “vast majority” – 709 – were from viewers who alleged Maura had “sexually harassed” Tommy by trying to kiss him on multiple occasions, Ofcom said.

Viewers saw Irish grid girl Maura, who was then a newcomer to the villa on the ITV2 series, fix her sights on boxer Tommy, who had been coupled-up with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy declined Maura’s advances and is now happily coupled-up with Molly.

Monday night’s episode will see two couples dumped from the villa.