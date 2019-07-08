Matt and Luke Goss have been approached about Bros film

Matt and Luke Goss have revealed there are plans for a film about Bros.

The brothers have found themselves back in the spotlight following the success of their fly-on-the-wall documentary After The Screaming Stops, which was a small-screen phenomenon and landed a Bafta nomination.

They told Radio Times magazine that a biopic could now be on the cards.

Asked if a film was a possibility, Matt said: “We have been approached, so I guess the answer’s yes.

“The documentary was just the tip of the iceberg.”

However, Luke said if the film does come about he would not want to play himself.

He said: “You know why I love acting?

Advertising

“Because I can pretend to be someone else. How do you pretend to be yourself?

“So, no, I’d stay well away from that.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.