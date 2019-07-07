The Wanted’s Tom Parker becomes a father

The Wanted’s Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple have named their daughter Aurelia Rose.

// Aurelia Rose Parker – 30.06.19 // pic.twitter.com/aMeyyTdQwj — Thomas Parker (@TomParker) July 7, 2019

Singer Parker shared a picture on Twitter of the newborn wrapped in a blanket next to a bunch of roses and a heart, which said her name and birth date – 8.30am on June 30.

It said the baby weighed 7lbs.

Parker and Hardwick tied the knot last year, and Aurelia is their first child together.

They announced the pregnancy in February by sharing a video showing some toast on a plate, with the words “Something’s cooking” spelled out in spaghetti letters.