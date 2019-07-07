Kylie Minogue donates her sun visor to Oxfam clothing campaign

Kylie Minogue and The Cure’s Robert Smith have donated items to Oxfam after Glastonbury in a “stand against throwaway fashion”, the charity said.

Minogue, 51, gave the charity a sun visor, which she had at the festival but did not wear during her set on the Pyramid stage.

The Cure frontman, 60, donated a Disintegration Era shirt, worn in 1989 and again at a Sydney Opera House gig earlier this year.

Robert Smith of The Cure performing on the Pyramid Stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

Oxfam said Bastille, Billie Eilish, Frank Turner, Gabrielle Aplin, Johnny Marr, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, The Lumineers, Pond, The Proclaimers, Sheryl Crow, Tame Impala and The Wombats also donated their festival outfits, with the aim of encouraging fans to shop second-hand.

It said: “Every week, 11 million items of clothing end up in landfill.

“Throwaway fashion is putting increasing pressure on our planet and its people.

“Keeping prices low means garment workers around the world tend not to be paid a living wage, making it impossible for them to work their way out of poverty.”

The artists’ clothes will be available to win or buy on the Oxfam Online Shop until September.

Aplin said: “I’ve donated my fabulous gold sparkly jumpsuit because I want someone else to feel as good in it as I did…

“And I believe passionately in sustainability. Chucking perfectly good clothes in landfill really has to stop.”

Oxfam launched its Second-Hand September campaign at the festival, asking people to pledge to say no to new items of clothing for one month.