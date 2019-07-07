Katie Price: Why I had to go to rehab

Katie Price has said she “couldn’t cope” before she reached out for help.

The former glamour model turned reality TV star, 41, went to rehab after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Asked how bad life had become last year, she told Fabulous magazine: “I couldn’t cope so I asked for help and I’m proud I did.

“I told my family: ‘This isn’t me.’ Things were really, really f***** bad. I went to the doctor and said: ‘Help me.'”

The mother-of-five said: “I’m just lucky that I’ve got such good family. I’m the warrior, the survivor. I got through it and now I can put up with anything.”

She said that discovering her mother was terminally ill, her third husband Kieran Hayler’s infidelity with her children’s nanny and a kidnap threat aimed at her son Harvey meant she felt she had reached “rock bottom”.

She told the Sun On Sunday’s Fabulous magazine: “All of that got to me, so I went to the doctor and said: ‘Look, I can’t cope with all this stress,’ and they said ‘No wonder’.”

But she said: “It wasn’t about drugs or drink or nothing like that. I had severe PTSD because I couldn’t cope with all the s*** that was going on.”

Earlier this year, Price was convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover.