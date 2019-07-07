Advertising
Katie Price: Why I had to go to rehab
The former model said she was a ‘warrior’ and a ‘survivor’.
Katie Price has said she “couldn’t cope” before she reached out for help.
The former glamour model turned reality TV star, 41, went to rehab after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Asked how bad life had become last year, she told Fabulous magazine: “I couldn’t cope so I asked for help and I’m proud I did.
“I told my family: ‘This isn’t me.’ Things were really, really f***** bad. I went to the doctor and said: ‘Help me.'”
The mother-of-five said: “I’m just lucky that I’ve got such good family. I’m the warrior, the survivor. I got through it and now I can put up with anything.”
She said that discovering her mother was terminally ill, her third husband Kieran Hayler’s infidelity with her children’s nanny and a kidnap threat aimed at her son Harvey meant she felt she had reached “rock bottom”.
She told the Sun On Sunday’s Fabulous magazine: “All of that got to me, so I went to the doctor and said: ‘Look, I can’t cope with all this stress,’ and they said ‘No wonder’.”
But she said: “It wasn’t about drugs or drink or nothing like that. I had severe PTSD because I couldn’t cope with all the s*** that was going on.”
Earlier this year, Price was convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover.
