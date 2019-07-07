Menu

Advertising

Hailey Bieber tells husband Justin: My heart belongs to you forever

Showbiz | Published:

The pair were married last year.

Justin Bieber on stage

Hailey Bieber has penned a romantic message to her husband Justin a year after he proposed, saying her heart belongs to him forever.

The model and the singer are thought to have tied the knot in autumn 2018.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the couple sitting in the desert, Bieber wrote: “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.

“Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

“Here’s to learning and growing together.”

She added emojis of a red heart and clinking glasses.

The couple were friends for several years before they got married.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News