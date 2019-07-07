Grateful Ariana Grande thanks fans in emotional message

Ariana Grande has penned a love letter to her fans, telling them: “If you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone.”

The American singer, 26, opened up in a lengthy post on Twitter, explaining how grateful she was to have her voice and the opportunity to perform for thousands of people.

She also thanked her fans for accepting her “humanness”, saying she sometimes cried a lot because she was touring at a time in her life when she was “still processing a lot”.

Grande, who is currently on her Sweetener world tour, wrote: “Tour is wild. Life is wild.

“I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got.

“I’m grateful to work with best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music.

“I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out.

Advertising

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night.”

“Its a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day.”

The singer added: “I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.

Advertising

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!

“I thank you for accepting my humanness.

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night/to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through.

“I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.”

Grande said she wrote the message “because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone”.

She added: “It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing/ taking care of yourself at the same time … but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

The Sweetener World Tour began in Albany, New York, in March.

Grande is set to perform in the UK and Ireland later this year, with dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and Dublin planned.

She will also headline Manchester Pride in August, returning to the city more than two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in May 2017.