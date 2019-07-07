BBC brings back Stacey Dooley make-up show for a second series

Make-up show Glow Up is returning for a second instalment after the BBC series was a surprise hit with viewers.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley – who had defended the show from criticism that she was doing “trivial” work instead of her trademark, gritty documentaries – will be back to front the programme.

The first BBC Three series ended in April with Bradford-born retail assistant and drag queen Ellis Hill crowned the winner.

Stacey Dooley with Ellis Hill, who won the last series (BBC/PA)

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner have signed up to return as judges on Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Dooley said: “We had so much fun filming the last series of Glow Up, so to be back for another with the legends Val and Dominic is a dream come true.

“I was blown away by the talent and creativity last time and it was a pleasure to be part of the journey. I can’t wait to get to know the new MUAs (make-up artists)!”

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said the show had “brought something fresh and new” to the digital channel and “had a spirit of fun and self expression”.

“Developing formats that can return is part of our DNA and it was a no-brainer to bring this back for more,” she said.

Producers are now casting for the second series.

Skinner said: “The new artists coming through those doors will really have to bring it, as last year’s MUAs blew me away with their talent and set the bar so high.”

Fellow judge Garland said she was looking forward to a return of the “creativity and drama”, adding: “Glow Up is a life changing experience and I wish each and every one of the hopefuls the very best of luck.”

During the first series, contestants worked on looks for the cast of Kinky Boots the musical, film special effects, fashion magazines, the catwalk, drag and social media.

The BBC said that since winning, “Ellis has gained experience with some of the world’s top make-up artists, including joining Garland’s team at the Cannes Film Festival to assist with the red carpet looks for A-list celebrities”.

A broadcast date for the next series is yet to be announced.