A Horrible Histories series on Brexit would be no problem, creator says

A Horrible Histories series on Brexit would be “no problem” to write, the creator of the popular franchise has said.

Best-selling children’s author Terry Deary was speaking at the London premiere of the Horrible Histories’ movie Rotten Romans in Leicester Square.

Asked if it would be difficult to eventually create a version of the kids-oriented historical-comedy series on the Brexit period, he told PA: “No problem.

“Just look at the history of how Britain and Europe don’t like each other, and Brexit’s inevitable.”

Sebastian Croft plays Atti in the film (Chris Radburn/PA)

However, the movie’s director Dominic Brigstocke seemed less confident.

He said: “I would say the movie of the Brexit farrago is much too complicated to tell in 90 minutes. And also too farcical to make a comedy.”

Martin Brown, the Horrible Histories illustrator, added: “Who knows. It seems like we’re in the middle of a circus. We’ll see how the circus finishes, and then maybe we’ll start writing the history.”

Advertising

Rotten Romans features actors including comedian Lee Mack, Warwick Davis and Tony Gardner.

Kate Nash plays Boudicca (Chris Radburn/PA)

Actress and singer Kate Nash plays Boudicca in the film, with 17-year-old Game Of Thrones actor Sebastian Croft takes on a main role as Roman teenager Atti, and Craig Roberts as the emperor Nero.

Other cast members include Alex Macqueen, of the Inbetweeners and the Thick Of It, and Sarah Hadland, from the Miranda TV series.

Advertising

Some of the filming took place in Bulgaria and Gardner questioned if it “may be one of the last easy times I’ll be able to film in Europe because of Brexit”.

The Fresh Meat actor, who plays Antonius in the film, said: “I felt when we were out there filming it last year, in a year’s time it’s going to be a lot more difficult for us to get out there if we leave Europe, as it will be, because we’ll all have to have visas.

“So, it was quite interesting. Maybe one of the last easy times I’ll be able to film in Europe because of Brexit.”

Horrible Histories: The Movie, Rotten Romans is released in UK and Irish cinemas on July 26.