Cardi B asks for wig back after throwing it into crowd at Wireless

Cardi B has asked fans to return her wig after she threw it into the crowd during her headline set at Wireless Festival.

The Grammy-winning rapper performed at London’s Finsbury Park on Friday, treating the audience to her biggest hits and a surprise guest appearance.

Cardi B headlined day one at Wireless Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, she admitted to regretting one moment of exuberance and after the show appealed on Twitter for the return of her hairpiece.

Video taken from the crowd shows Cardi B kneeling on the stage before ripping her wig off mid-song and throwing it into the audience, leaving screaming fans to fight it out for a souvenir.

She later tweeted: “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me.”

Cardi B appealed for the return of her wig after throwing it into the crowd at Wireless Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Fans replied, advising the musician to check eBay to see if it was being sold.

New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was headlining the first night of the hip-hop focused Wireless Festival, which runs until Sunday and features artists including Travis Scott, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

ASAP Rocky’s Sunday performance is a major doubt after he was arrested in Sweden on assault charges.

On Friday, Cardi B brought out rapper of the moment Lil Nas X for a guest appearance, with the pair performing his breakout hit Old Town Road.

Writing on Twitter, Cardi B predicted a bright future for Nas.

She said: “I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless !

“It was lit keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas.”

Cardi B has enjoyed a hugely successful 18 months thanks to her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which reached number one in the US and won best rap album at the Grammys this year.