Love Island’s Curtis and Amy split for good after fiery break up

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart’s relationship will end with a resounding full stop during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The pair were tested after Curtis confessed that while Amy was at Casa Amor, his head was turned by new girl Jourdan Raine.

In scenes due to air tonight, Amy will consider offering the professional dancer a second chance.

?FIRST LOOK ? Michael admits to Amber he's not sure Joanna is everything he wants, and Maura's got her eye on Curtis. Will she make a move? PLOT. TWIST. ?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Brm2sELpfV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2019

But Curtis will turn her down, telling her he doesn’t think they would work in the “long term”.

“It’s probably going to be horrible to hear, but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” he will tell her.

She will reply: “That’s interesting because last night I was going to end the conversation with giving you a second chance.

“I was going to work hard on our relationship. I thought that is what you wanted. But that’s not what you want.”

"It's on me, everything's on me." We'll never get over Curtis and Amy's heartbreaking chat. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OfEJOWojwF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2019

He will reply: “I don’t feel the romantic connection so I don’t feel like it’ll work in the long run.”

Maura Higgins will also seek to complicate the situation further by setting her sights on the newly single Curtis.

The Irish grid girl will admit to Lucie Donlan: “He’s obviously gorgeous. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny. He’s the whole package for me.”

She will add: “There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.”

Later in the beach hut, she will say: “I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!”

Tonight’s episode will also see Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill reconcile after Michael chose to couple up with newcomer Joanna Chimonides.

Love Island continues on ITV2.