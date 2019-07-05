BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young

BBC presenters have paid tribute to the former voice of Desert Island Discs, Kirsty Young.

The long-time host of the BBC Radio 4 talk show has announced that she will not return to the programme.

She is one of the broadcasting greats so this is sad news for radio fans. She mastered the art of LISTENING during an interview and therefore got the best out of her guests. No doubt she’ll conquer whatever challenge she goes for next because she’s completely brilliant. https://t.co/25Iun7VaDx — Greg James (@gregjames) July 5, 2019

Lauren Laverne will now make her stand-in role permanent as Young steps down after a 12-year stint, and fellow broadcasters have paid tribute to her work on the Sunday morning show.

Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell said: “Bizarrely, I cried a little reading this. I think it’s because this special programme has got me through break-ups, heartache, sleepless nights, train rides, the sad days and even made the really happy days even better.

“I adore Kirsty and this show.”

Andrea Catherwood added: “12 years! Wow, Kirsty you’ve been a wonderful host, very best of luck in whatever’s next.”