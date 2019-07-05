BBC insists Planespotting Live not just for geeks

The BBC has announced a plane-spotting show – pledging it is not just for “aviation geeks”.

Planespotting Live will air over three nights and follows on from the likes of Trainspotting Live.

Presenters Peter Snow, Andi Peters and Zoe Laughlin will start the “country’s biggest mass plane spot” with the BBC Four programme.

The broadcaster said the series would “finally giving voice to and celebrate those whose passions are planes”.

But it added: “This is not just a show for unashamed aviation geeks, this is for anyone with a passion for travel, history and our heritage.

Thousands of planes use British airspace every day (PA)

“There have never been more planes in our skies – earlier this year 9,000 of them flew over UK airspace in just one day, an all-time record.

“Now, BBC Four is opening up the skies to give viewers an unprecedented insight into what is flying over their heads at any one time by joining forces with an enthusiastic band of home-grown experts, plane-spotters.”

The broadcaster said the mission of the presenters will be “to spot as many of the hundreds of different types of plane in UK airspace as possible, from private to cargo to military”, adding: “And they’re asking the British public to help, by sending in their spots.”

The BBC also previously aired Stargazing Live, an astronomy programme fronted by Brian Cox.