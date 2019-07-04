Ulrika Jonsson to host cooking segment on Lorraine

Ulrika Jonsson will join the Lorraine show to share Swedish cooking tips.

She will host her own culinary segment on the daytime programme and express her passion for food.

Jonsson has said she draws inspiration from her Scandinavian heritage and the cooking techniques of the far north.

Ulrika Jonsson will join Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

She will be seen on Lorraine hosting Ulrika’s Swedish Kitchen from Friday July 5, and hopes to show a side to her native cuisine beyond meatballs.

Jonsson said: “It’s been really lovely to share my recipes with the Lorraine show and hopefully it will inspire people to explore Swedish cuisine, safe in the knowledge that it’s not all meatballs.”

She added: “My love of food started the minute I was born, but my love of cooking really started when I moved to England to live with my mum and stepdad and I started to have some semblance of continuity in terms of meals in my life.

“My stepdad was an excellent cook, self-taught, but inspirational because he constantly talked about cultures and where food came from and he introduced me to all sorts of different cuisines.”

Jonsson has said that fish, baking and pickles are key features of Swedish cuisine, and her first recipe will be a Scandinavian take on chicken gyros.

Lorraine airs on weekdays on ITV from 8.30am to 9.25am.