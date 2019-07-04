Love Island’s Amy accuses Curtis of using her as an ‘acceptable placeholder’

Amy Hart will accuse Curtis Pritchard of using her as an “acceptable placeholder” until he found someone better in dramatic scenes during tonight’s Love Island.

The couple’s relationship has hit a rocky patch after Curtis confessed that while Amy was at Casa Amor, his head was turned by new girl Jourdan Raine.

And on returning to the villa, tonight’s episode will see Jourdan fill Amy in on Curtis’ behaviour in her absence.

Amy will write down a list of questions on her phone before confronting Curtis on the sun deck.

In a heated exchange she will accuse him of knowingly breaking her heart.

“I don’t think you ever actually liked me at all,” she will tell him.

“I feel like I was an acceptable placeholder until you found someone better. You did but then she [Jourdan] coupled up with Danny so you came back to your back-up plan.”

She will then say: “For me, absence made the heart grow stronger. For you, it was out of sight, out of mind.”

A shocked Curtis will reply: “That’s not true.”

But Amy will say: “You knew this would break my heart and you still did it.”

Curtis tried to couple up with Jourdan but she rejected him and chose Danny Williams instead.

Finally speaking up, he will try to woo her, saying: “I always say you’re fantastic. I always say you’re amazing. I always say you have the most talents in this villa.”

But she will tell him: “Exactly. That is what I held on to at Casa Amor and you still went behind my back and got with someone else.”

Wednesday’s dramatic instalment of the programme saw a number of other islanders choose to couple up with other people, prompting arguments and causing upset in the villa.

This sparked 196 complaints to Ofcom with a spokeswoman saying that all of the complaints related to the fallout from the recoupling.

The broadcasting regulator is assessing the complaints against broadcasting rules, but the spokeswoman said they are “yet to decide whether or not to investigate”.

An ITV spokesman said: “We have a duty of care to all of the islanders and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset.

“All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa.

“We would strongly discourage anyone from following social media commentary that labels Islanders in potentially defamatory or damaging ways, especially when they have no opportunity to respond.

“Social media negativity is of course very distressing for their families to read, and we strive to protect them from this where we can.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.