Idris Elba allowed to ‘UK up’ for new Hollywood role

Idris Elba said he was allowed to “UK up” for his new Hollywood role.

His character in the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was originally American but the Luther star was allowed give his character a British edge.

Elba, who stars with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the new film, said his character is a “rude boy, bad man”.

Dwayne Johnson (Greg Allen/PA)

Speaking on the Who We Be Talks podcast, the UK star said his vision of character Brixton was embraced by film-makers.

Elba said: “I came on board and I remember, like, Brixton, his name was Brix, an American character, and I remember saying to them, ‘Look, we can do that but there is something I can show you which we haven’t seen’, which is deepening into that rude boy, bad man, who-wants-it kind of character, and they went, ‘Yeah, lets go for it’.

“All the characteristic tropes of the big bad guy. I was allowed to UK up.”

Advertising

Elba, who plays a genetically enhanced soldier being hunted by the characters of Johnson and Statham, has praised the size and ambition of The Fast And The Furious franchise. He also hailed his co-stars and their box office appeal.

“Stepping into that franchise, first of all, you know, probably one of the biggest, most muscular franchises in the film industry.

“The Rock is undeniably one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

“Jason Statham is huge as well, and the two of them have chemistry which is celebrated in the film.”

The full interview is available on the Who We Be Talks podcast, available on Spotify.