Beckhams exchange heartfelt messages on 20th wedding anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham have exchanged heartfelt messages on their 20th wedding anniversary.

The Spice Girl-turned fashion designer and the former England football captain are celebrating two decades since they married in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Since meeting in January 1997 at a charity football match in Manchester, the couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight.

David marked the milestone by sharing a selection of photos of himself and Victoria with his 56.8 million Instagram followers, including one from their wedding day.

In a more recent image, he smiles alongside Victoria and their four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven.

He said: “WOW 20 years, look what we created. Love you so much,” before tagging their brood.

Victoria posted a similar message, writing: “20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x” to her 25.7 million Instagram followers.

She also shared a montage of photos from the past two decades, including some of the pair’s most striking fashion choices such as the infamous matching leather Versace outfits they wore to a New Year’s Eve party in 1999.

Brooklyn, their eldest son, wished his parents “a wonderful day” before sending them a pair of love hearts on Instagram.

He said: “Happy anniversary mum and dad xx love you guys so much xx have a wonderful day.”

Posting an image of his parents on Instagram, Cruz said: “Happy anniversary to the most amazing mum and dad you mean the world to me, I love you so much you have no idea thank you for all the amazing times we have had.

“Love you so much mum and dad.”

Romeo left a cheeky message underneath his brother’s post, accusing him of using the same photo as him.

“When you screenshot your bros pic,” he quipped, posting a laughing emoji.

On his own Instagram page, Romeo added: “Happy 20th anniversary to the best parents love you so much.”