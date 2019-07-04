Beckhams celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Since meeting in January 1997 at a charity football match in Manchester, the couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight.

Dubbed Posh and Becks, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer and the former England football captain’s highs and lows have often made headlines.

David and Victoria Beckham in 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Here are the key moments from the last two decades:

1998 – David Beckham and Victoria Adams announce their engagement a year after meeting.

1999 – Their first child, son Brooklyn, arrives four months before the wedding.

1999 – The couple tie the knot in a lavish ceremony, complete with matching thrones and his and hers outfits, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. Soon afterwards, they buy Rowneybury House, nicknamed Beckingham Palace, in Hertfordshire.

2002 – In September they welcome their second son, Romeo. Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are named godparents.

2003 – The family move to Spain after David is transferred to Spanish side Real Madrid.

David Beckham with Cruz and Harper (Martin Rickett/PA)

2004 – Rebecca Loos, David’s former personal assistant, alleges that the pair had an affair but the Beckhams survive the ensuing public fall-out.

2005 – Cruz is born in Madrid, Spain, and is given David as a middle name as an homage to his father.

2007 – The Beckhams move to Los Angeles after David signs to US football team LA Galaxy. The family befriend a number of Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Eva Longoria, with whom Victoria has remained close.

David and Victoria Beckham at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018 (Chris Radburn/PA)

2011 – In January Victoria reveals her fourth baby bump at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and in July daughter Harper is born.

2013 – David announces his retirement after 21 years on the field. The couple put their US home up for sale and move back to London.

2018 – The couple attend the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid reports of marital woes. They later release a statement denying they are on the verge of divorce. A spokesman for the pair blames the speculation on “fake social media news” before adding: “This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”