The Little Mermaid role a ‘dream come true’ for Halle Bailey

The 19-year-old is in musical duo Chloe X Halle.

Halle Bailey, left, and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe X Halle, arrive at the season three premiere of Stranger Things (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old – who is in musical duo Chloe X Halle with her sister Chloe – was cast after an “extensive search”.

She said on Twitter that it was a “dream come true”.

The film is being directed by Rob Marshall, who said: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance – plus a glorious singing voice – all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

The film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

Marshall will also produce with John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Production on The Little Mermaid is expected to begin in early 2020.
 

