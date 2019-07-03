Menu

Sia denies using blackface after Taylor Swift fans unearth 2011 picture

Showbiz | Published:

Sia defended Scooter Braun following allegations of bullying from Swift.

Sia

Pop star Sia has denied using blackface after Taylor Swift fans unearthed a 2011 photo showing her face and neck painted black.

Sia defended prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun after Swift accused him of bullying following his purchase of her back catalogue.

The Australian singer, known for hiding her face behind an oversized wig, called Braun, whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, a “good kind man”, adding “I love you keep going”.

Fans of Swift responded by digging up an old picture of Sia, 43, which showed her neck and face painted black.

However, Sia denied allegations she had performed in blackface and shared a video showing her blending into a black set during a concert.

She wrote: “For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig…”

Sia was not the only pop star to declare her support for Braun. Lovato wrote on Instagram that her manager, who she signed up with in May, was a “good man”.

View this post on Instagram

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber, who was discovered as a teenage singer by Braun, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, accusing Swift of “crossing a line” after she wrote on Tumblr that the talent manager had been “bullying” her for “years”.

Swift’s post was prompted by Braun’s purchasing of her old record label, thereby giving him control over her back catalogue.

