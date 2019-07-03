Noel Gallagher accuses Liam of threatening his 19-year-old daughter

Noel Gallagher has accused his brother Liam of sending “threatening messages” to his teenage daughter Anais.

The former Oasis frontman posted a screenshot to Twitter appearing to show a text sent by Liam to the 19-year-old, in which the singer warns: “Tell your step mam to be very careful”.

The message was apparently sent in response to an Instagram post by Noel’s wife Sara McDonald, in which she described Liam’s Glastonbury performance as “a fat twat doing a tribute act”.

She added that his set on Saturday, which was dominated by Oasis songs, “is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy”.

After seeing the post, Liam reportedly texted Anais a screenshot along with the short warning.

In response, Noel shared a lengthy message on social media on Wednesday in which he referred to Liam’s new single Shockwave as “Shitwave”.

He wrote: “So you’re sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter, are you now? You were always good at intimidating women though, eh?

Liam Gallagher performs at Glastonbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

“What you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her who’s boss? Or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing ‘Shitwave’ in the communal garden or daubing your w*** lyrics on the toilet walls?

“If I wake up and find one of the kids’ gerbils upside down on the cheese board with a knife in it, I’ll be sure to inform the local care in the community officer.

“And don’t try and kidnap the cat either, we’ve just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer.”

Noel Gallagher and Sara McDonald (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Enjoy the summer, Big Tits. Catch up soon.”

My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2019

Liam later apologised to both Anais and his and Noel’s mother Peggy for involving them in the “childish” dispute.

He said on Twitter: “My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x”

Liam has previously claimed McDonald is blocking a potential Oasis reunion.

But the Gallagher siblings have feuded publicly since the break up of their band in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.