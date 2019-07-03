Julia Roberts: Building career a more methodical endeavour 30 years ago

Julia Roberts has said the way people can “pop out of nowhere” and make it in the acting industry these days is “destabilising”.

The actress, 51, landed her first film role in the 80s and said building a silver screen career was “a much more methodical endeavour” in those days.

Julia Roberts on Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Alexi Lubomirski)

Talking about her career standing the test of time, she told Marie Claire magazine: “Things have changed a lot.

“When I started out, there was no social media, there was barely internet. People couldn’t take pictures with their phones.

“There were logical steps in a career progression: you made a film and if it was successful, you had the opportunity to work again.

“If your second film was successful, you could be paid more and get a new role.

“Now, someone can just pop out of nowhere and make it, which I guess is very destabilising. Building a career was a much more methodical endeavour 30 years ago.”

Julia Roberts in Marie Claire (Marie Claire UK/Alexi Lubomirski)

Roberts, who is on the cover of the magazine’s August issue, said these days she is even more careful about the parts she takes on because she has three children.

She said: “Today, I’m more careful about the films I choose because we have a family and it’s not just about me.

“My husband and I try not to work at the same time.

“It can happen, but… there are my projects, Danny’s (husband Daniel Moder) projects, the children’s school planning, it’s all about scheduling.”

The August issue of Marie Claire is out today.