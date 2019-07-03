Juan Antonio Bayona to direct The Lord Of The Rings episodes

Film-maker Juan Antonio Bayona has told of his delight as it was announced he will direct the first two episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming The Lord Of The Rings series.

The Impossible director will also be executive producer alongside his partner Belen Atienza.

He said: “JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honour and a joy to join this amazing team.

“I can’t wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never-before-seen story.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said: “The scope and breadth of JA’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord Of The Rings.

“He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multi-talented producing partner, Belen.

“We are all excited for them to join our writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

The entertainment giant’s iteration of Tolkien’s revered novels will be set in the Second Age.

The Second Age covers a time period of 3,441 years and according to Tolkien’s books, it was during this time that the Ring Of Power was created.

The era finishes with the defeat of Sauron, placing the events of Amazon’s series well before the events of Peter Jackson’s films.

The critically acclaimed trilogy of movies – The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return Of The King (2003) – focus on the heroes’ attempts to destroy the Ring Of Power and its creator, Sauron.