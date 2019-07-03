Diplo on Taylor Swift feud: My sense of humour wasn’t taken well

Diplo has spoken out about his now resolved beef with Taylor Swift, saying his sense of humour “wasn’t taken well”.

The feud got started a few years ago when the American DJ wrote online that “someone should make a kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty”.

His comments upset Swift’s fans, and Royals singer Lorde then fired back with the message: “@Diplo should we do something about your tiny p**** while we’re at it hm.”

Diplo told ES Magazine: “I’m a weird, humorous person, but my sense of humour wasn’t taken well.

“Then I thought, do I want to be known as the a**hole? I wasn’t an a**hole, in my opinion, but I did use social media like it was a joke.

“Then it became very real.”

Diplo on ES magazine (ES Magazine)

The star, who has since patched things up with Swift, added: “What’s funny now is that I don’t even know my Twitter login. Someone else just Twitters for me.”

Advertising

Diplo also opened up about his mental health and coping with the highs and lows of the industry. He said he had lost friends to suicide.

“Anyone who’s creative, who really is in touch with their creative side, is always going to be in touch with depression,” he said.

“Mostly I’m making music and I’m thinking about business, and that drowns out the emotion.

“But sometimes… the emotion takes over. And I have to deal with that just like anyone else.

Advertising

“When I was younger I was diagnosed with ADHD. It’s not a severe case, but I probably had other things [too].

“The really good feelings? You’ve got to suppress them sometimes. The high you get, it’s just like taking ecstasy. The next day is the worst.”

“You have to always balance that: suppress the great feelings because it will make the lows not have such an aggressive touch on your life,” he said, adding that that was “not good advice for everybody”.

Diplo also told how being a dad to two sons had changed him.

“I spend time with my kids when I can — that’s better than going out, or anything else,” he said.

“Eight years ago when my first son was born, my time management changed a lot.

“I used to be the biggest procrastinator but now there’s no reason to waste time and what you do as your work has to be better.”

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine, out on July 4.